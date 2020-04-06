MAYSVILLE - Mary Ann Alewine, 67, Maysville, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Braselton.
Mary Ann Alewine was born in Swainsboro to Zoie L. Moore and Rufus C. Moore on November 26, 1952. She went to school at Swainsboro High School. She worked as an administrative assistant for Mike O’Brien & Company for 15 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Rufus C. Moore; mother, Zoie L. Moore; sisters, Margaret Proctor and Joannie Wofford; and brother, Jimmy Moore.
Mary Ann is survived by her spouse, Kevin Sheely; and brothers, Lamar Moore, Russell (Judy) Moore and Steelie Moore.
Graveside service: Friday, April 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson.
Sincere thanks to Kevin Sheely and my family.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, Ga. 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
