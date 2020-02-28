WINDER - Mary Ann Baker, 86, Winder, passed away, Thursday February 27, 2020.
She was a native of Barrow County and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mary Ann was a seamstress and before her retirement worked as a supervisor for Lyon’s Garment Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Ernest and Sadie Mae Hill Elder; a brother, Eddie Elder; and a grandson, Michael Peppers.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Robert Baker, Winder; four sons, Larry Peppers (Jodi), Ricky Peppers (Linda), Steve Peppers (Kathy) and Jimmy Peppers (Sonya), all of Winder; a brother, David Elder (Cathy), Winder; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a step-daughter, Donna Baker; a step-son, Dennis Baker; a step-grandson; a step-great-granddaughter; and her sister-in-law, Eva Elder, Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Healan officiating. Interment will follow the service in Chapel Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In