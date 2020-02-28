WINDER - Mary Ann Baker, 86, Winder, passed away, Thursday February 27, 2020.

She was a native of Barrow County and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mary Ann was a seamstress and before her retirement worked as a supervisor for Lyon’s Garment Company.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Ernest and Sadie Mae Hill Elder; a brother, Eddie Elder; and a grandson, Michael Peppers.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Robert Baker, Winder; four sons, Larry Peppers (Jodi), Ricky Peppers (Linda), Steve Peppers (Kathy) and Jimmy Peppers (Sonya), all of Winder; a brother, David Elder (Cathy), Winder; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a step-daughter, Donna Baker; a step-son, Dennis Baker; a step-grandson; a step-great-granddaughter; and her sister-in-law, Eva Elder, Winder.

Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Healan officiating. Interment will follow the service in Chapel Christian Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 1-7

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.