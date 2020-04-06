DANIELSVILLE - Mary Ann Bassett, 70, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home.
Ms. Bassett was born in Greenville, S.C. on November 11, 1949, daughter of the late James Robert Bassett and the late Ruby Pauline Hunsinger Bassett. She was a factory worker having worked at Del Mar, was a children’s teacher at Cornerstone, and was a member of the Calvary Temple of Deliverance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dack Ramsey; and brothers, Larry Bassett, George Bassett, Jimmie Bassett and Howard Bassett.
Survivors include her daughter, Joy (Matthew) English, Danielsville; son, Ricky Ramsey; brother, Woodie Bassett, Royston; sisters, Patsy Hayes, Ila, and Bobbie Callaway, Ila; grandchildren, Autumn Bailey (Nicholas) Bryant, Liberty Diane English and Cameron Ramsey; great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Nova Bryant; and one great-grandson due in June.
Private graveside service: Saturday. April 4, 2020, in the Bluestone Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In