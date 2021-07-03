COMMERCE - Mary Ann Daves Thomas, 82, Commerce, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Thomas was born in Gainesville to the late Guy R. and Alma Lee Owensby Daves. She was a member of the Baptist faith and was retired from Community Bank and Trust. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, John William Thomas; son, Mike Thomas; grandson, Clint Mize; and brothers, Robert Daves, Jerry Daves and Johnny Daves.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her daughter, Pam Mize (Mike), Commerce; son, David Thomas (Natalie), Commerce; sisters, Amy Brown, Commerce, and Janice Williamson, Winterville; grandchildren, Lauren Gordon (Chase), Wade Mize (Carly), Ben Thomas (Brittany), Jaimee Wood (Jonathan) and Will Thomas (Hollie); and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. graveside at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Troy Herbert officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
