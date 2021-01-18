loggins

STATHAM - Mary Ann Loggins, 96, Statham, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021.

She was a member of White Hall Baptist Church. Mary was a nurse for 34 years and retired from St. Mary’s Hospital.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Tal and Tempie Hembree Phillips; her husband, Henry Owen Loggins Sr.; two brothers, Okie Phillips and Felton Hembree; and three sisters, Naomi Baird, Myrtie Brock and Susie Mae Phillips.

She is survived by a son, Henry Owens Loggins Jr. (Nita), Winder; a daughter, Helen Huntsinger, Athens; three grandchildren, Summer Hardy, Rhonda Pruett and Ron Huntsinger; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder with the Rev. Barry Peavey officiating. Interment will follow the service in Howington Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 17-23

