Mary Ann Ramsey, 83, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Born in Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Zed Fleming Hardman and Mamie Smith Hardman. Mrs. Ramsey was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed gardening, flowers and traveling. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Otho Power; her second husband, Byron Ramsey; four brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Ric Power (Debbie) and Randy Power (June); four grandchildren, Morgan Archer (Cody), Josh Power (Salem), Clay Power (Carrie) and Eric Power (Kristen); and four great-grandchildren, Hayden and Meredith Archer and Carson and Carlie Power.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Morris Sapp officiating.
Mrs. Ramsey was diagnosed with numerous types of cancers but defeated them all, so in lieu of flowers, her family would like to request donations to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/site/Donation.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Mrs. Ramsey’s caregivers at Avery Place, Comer Health and Rehab and Piedmont Athens Regional Hospice.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
