HOMER - Mary Carol Crain Stone, 84, born May 13, 1937 in Highlands, N.C. to Loyde Eldridge Crain and Elsie Leona Vinson. A tough, four-time cancer survivor, she departed this world in peaceful sleep from complications of dementia on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
It was in this state, early in the morning, innocent and unafraid, she was presented at the Gates of Heaven to claim her mansion that was built for her long ago, in Jesus's name. She loved music, singing, dancing and that is how we see her now in the halls of Heaven, no longer affected by issues that plagued her for so many years.
No earthly possession or accomplishment meant more to her than making memories with her three boys, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Joel Crane and Julian Crane; one brother, Dennis Crain; and two sisters, Ethel Lamb and Patsy Crenshaw.
Survivors include brother, Tommy (Rosa) Crain, Chicago, Ill.; sisters, Edith Putnam, Anderson, S.C., and Peggy Carey, Honea Path, S.C.; sons, Ben Stone, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Gary Stone, Parrish, Fla., and Ted (Jenny) Stone, Homer; grandchildren, Chad (JoEllen) Stone, Jamie (Andrew) Leatherman, Kristin (Thad) Horst, Jessica (Dan) Higgins and Michael Stone; great-grandchildren, Emily Leatherman, Kensi Higgins, Heath Higgins, Madeline Stone, Stone Walker Horst and Jonathan Horst; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Carol would like to thank the nurses and aides from Compassus Home Hospice System and the private sitters that contributed to her comfort during her going home journey. She would also like to thank the doctors and staff of University Cancer and Blood Center, Athens, for finding a management program that added the last five years to her life, and encourage everyone to donate to the Cancer Foundation at UCBC or The American Dementia Association in lieu of flowers.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Strickland's Funeral Home, Hartwell.
Carol has chosen to be cremated and her urn to be interred during a family ceremony at Newman's Chapel, Otto, N.C. in May 2022.
