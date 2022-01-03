MARIETTA - Mary Carter Berryman, 100, Marietta, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Born and raised in Madison County, Mrs. Berryman lived most of her life in Cobb County. She was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during WWII. She retired from the Smyrna Post Office after 20 years of employment, and was a member of King Springs Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star - Smyrna Lodge, and enjoyed traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Berryman; and a grandson, Daniel Berryman.
Survivors include son, Steve N. Berryman, Marietta; daughter, Sherry (Jeff) Smith, Colbert; two brothers, Joe Dennis "Dink" Carter and Bobby L. Carter; two sisters, Joyce Darby and Dot Shivar; eight grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with the Rev. Mike Metzger officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta.
