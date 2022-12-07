bettie

WINDER - Mary Coleman Bettie, 86, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mulberry Grove Assisted Living.

Mrs. Bettie was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and served as an accountant with Primerica Financial Services.

Mrs. Bettie is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Bettie; parents, Raymond and Vadie Coleman; and daughter, Dianne Bettie.

Mrs. Bettie is survived by her son, Chuck (Paulette) Bettie, Hoschton; daughter, Wanda (Maxwell) Pentecost, Winder; brother, Charlie Coleman, Medina, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kim) Bettie, Tiffany (Justley) Harston, Max (Chandler) Pentecost and Britt (Connor) Holman; and eight great-grandchildren, Delaney and Mackinley Harston, Finley and Boone Pentecost, Barrett Holman, Bristol Bettie and Reagan and Rylee Raines.

Graveside service: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robbie Black officiating.

The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Mulberry Grove Assisted Living, 343 Price Street, Statham, Ga. 30666, due to their loving care that they provided to Mrs. Bettie.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 11-17

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.