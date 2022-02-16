Mary Compton Bielicki, 83, wife of 27 years to Robert Bielicki, died Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Born in Orlando, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Ricket Fabris and Idelle Hand Fabris; and mother to the late Michael Gene Compton, the father of her children, James T. Compton, and two great-grandchildren.
She had worked as a dietician in several health care facilities in the Athens area.
Mary is survived by her sons, Jimmy T. Compton and Robert F. Compton; daughter, Mary Ann Compton Reese; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at the Vineyard Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
