DANIELSVILLE - Mary Davis Jackson, 81, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston.
Ms. Jackson was born on October 20, 1938, daughter of the late Horace Holdon Davis and the late Annie Mae Faulkner Davis. She was an account adjuster having worked for BellSouth and attended New Hope Worship Center in Danielsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Davis and William Davis; and sister, Doris Crowe.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Jackson, St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren, Davis Edwin Jackson, Lauren Ruth Jackson and Mason Richard Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Beasley officiating. Interment will follow in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
