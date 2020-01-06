WINDER - Mary Dean, 86, passed away January 4, 2020, at her home in Winder.
Mrs. Dean was born on May 8, 1933 in Rutledge to the late Emma Lee and Grady Ivery.
Mrs. Dean enjoyed church and attended Bush Chapel AME Zion Church, Tabernacle Baptist Church and White Oak Spring Baptist Church in Winder. In her spare time, she loved reading, cooking, spending time on her computer and watching her favorite TV shows.
Preceded in death by one daughter, Alisa, and one son, Dwight. She is survived by one daughter, Yvette; one daughter-in-law, Kim; one son, John and his wife, Yvonne; and five grandchildren, Broderick, Yona, Antoine, Jacques and Brandon; three sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Eberhart Chapel, 131 MLK Jr. Dr., Winder, with Pastor Kenneth P. Cooper officiating.
The family would like to express our thanks for the love and wonderful help and care given.
