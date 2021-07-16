GAINESVILLE - Mary Edith Craven Beatty, 76 Gainesville (Belmont Community), entered into rest, Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Mrs. Beatty was born in Talmo, a daughter of the late Thomas and Eunice Cody Craven. Mrs. Beatty worked a number of years at Slack Auto Parts and J & J Foods, and worked her own farm, but her most notable work was in the home as a mother, grandmother and loving wife.
Mrs. Beatty was an honor graduate of Jefferson High School and was a skilled baker and gardener. Edith is remembered above all for her love for Jesus. She loved to read and study the word of God and was truly a woman of Proverbs 31. She instilled a love for Jesus in her children and grandchildren. Joel 1:3 says tell your children of it, and let your children tell their children, and their children to another generation. Edith was a member of Belmont Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beatty is preceded by brothers, Lloyd and Herman Craven; and a sister, Evelyn Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, John Beatty Jr.; three sons, Ric Williams (Mitzi), Daren Williams (Audra), both of Gainesville, and Cory Williams (Krystal), Jefferson; two step-sons, Kyle Beatty, Monroe, and Kip Beatty, Cleveland; grandchildren, Ross Sturgill, Reagan, Ember, Walker and Kathryn Williams; two sisters, Elinor Brooks (Scotty), Pendergrass, and Rita Hilton (Ted), Commerce.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Belmont Baptist Church with the Reverend Bill Compton officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In