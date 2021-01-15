ALTO - Mary Edna Saxon Jordan, 77, Alto, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Born in Lula on July 10, 1943, she was a daughter of the late James Claude and Clara Mae Davidson Saxon. She was a homemaker and attended Rock Springs Baptist Church. Mrs. Jordan previously worked for Banks County Primary School and Wayne Wilson Pottery. She was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Jordan’s favorite pastime was traveling and she also enjoyed yard work, flowers and plants, birds, crafts and doing scrapbooks.
Surviving are her husband, Swayne Jordan, Alto; daughters and sons-in-law, Renee and Matt Bejaran, Alto, and Susan and Greg Caudelle, Lula; grandchildren, Tyler Mathis (Candice), Alto, Trent Mathis and Noah Bejaran, both of Alto, Hunter Caudelle, Lula (fiancée, Brittney Cooper of Chattanooga); brother and sister-in-law, M.J. and Dianne Saxon, Lula; sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Joe Pavan, Lula; sister-in-law, Virginia Jordan, Alto; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Howard and Louise Jordan, Lula; several nieces; nephews; other family and friends.
Graveside service: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Duncan and Pastor Derek Howard officiating.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In