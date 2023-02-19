COMMERCE - Mary Elaine Holloway Bennett, 88, Commerce, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at The Oaks- Scenic View in Baldwin.
Ms. Bennett was born in Lennox, on March 22, 1934, daughter of the late Robert Harrison Holloway and the late Corene Porterfield Holloway. She was a hearing clerk, having worked for the Social Security Administration and retired from the CDC in 1995. Ms. Bennett was a former member of First Atlanta Baptist Church and current member of the Grove Level Baptist Church in Maysville. She was also a Red Hat member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her half-brother, Charles Gordon.
Survivors include her daughter, Andrea Lisa Grindle (Robert), Homer; grandchildren, Paul Grindle and Bobbie Jo Grindle; and half-siblings, Perry Holloway, Danielsville, Randy Holloway, Danielsville, Jane Turner, Waverly, Tenn., Sammy Gordon, Danielsville, Wayne Gordon, Danielsville, and Ann Rowe, Danielsville.
Funeral service: Monday, February 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Lyles officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 20, 2023, from 12:30 till 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
