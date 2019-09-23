DANIELSVILLE - Mary Elizabeth Belk, 91, Danielsville, entered into her eternal home on September 22, 2019.
The eighth of 12 children, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Watson Lord and Mattie Odessa Lord. Mrs. Belk loved her family and was affectionately known as “Mimi." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Belk Jr.; daughter, Sandra Faye Belk; brothers, Ed, Roy and Paul T. Lord; sisters, Kathleen Lord, Thelma Crumley, Margaret Minish, Annie Webb and Gwynelle Lord.
Survivors include her son, William Howard “Sonny” Belk (Nadean), Poca Community; daughter, Pamela Belk Moates (Jim), Greensboro; brother, Donald Lord (Evelyn); sisters, Betty Burchett and Martha Hancock; grandchildren, Penny McDaniel, Ruben Moates, Lori Phillips and Knox Belk; great-grandchildren, Chazlynn Berryman, Sunnie Windham, Natalie and Jillian Phillips, Finn and Ila Moates; great-great grandchildren, Charlotte and Harrison Berryman and step- great-grandchildren, Ashton and Will McDaniel, Landon, Gracie and Kelley Janes, Matthew DiMarco and Eli and Gracelyn Westbrook.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with Pastor Richard Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Wesley Chapel Community Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
