Mary Elizabeth Shevlin passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born on October 8, 1936 in Massachusetts and was a long-time resident of Colbert. She was fierce in all the best ways! She passed peacefully with loved ones around her at home.
She was much loved and will be much missed by those who survive her, including her sons, Joseph DeRepentigny (Ron), Jonesboro, and David DeRepentigny (Michelle), Athens; grandsons, Jeff Faw (Amber) and Chris DeRepentigny (Amanda); and great-grandchildren, Emma and Travis.
Mary was a member of Central Baptist Church, 720 Danielsville Rd., Athens, Ga. 30601.
Celebration of life: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, Ga. 30605 is in charge of arrangements.www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In