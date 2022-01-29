stevens

Mary Elizabeth Stevens, 92, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Mrs. Stevens was born in Scranton, Penn., on July 26, 1929. She was married in April of 1950 to Lloyd Stevens, a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy. Residents of Stuart, Florida from 1960 until 2006, Mrs. Stevens and her husband moved to Winder in August 2006. Mary trusted Jesus as her Savior in July of 2009.

Mrs. Stevens was preceded in death by her husband, CPO Lloyd Stevens, USN; her sister, Ellen Kuhlman; her brother, Jack Conway; her parents, Jack Conway and Irene Sullivan Conway; and her only grandchild, Sgt. Jonathan Stevens, USMC.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by her son, John F. Stevens, and his wife, Connie, both of Winder; a niece, Diana Turgeon, North Pole, Alaska; nephews, Donnie Michelin, South Florida, and Darrell Michelin, North Carolina.

The details for a future memorial service are pending at this time. Mrs. Stevens will be interred, alongside her husband, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 30-February 5

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.