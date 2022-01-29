Mary Elizabeth Stevens, 92, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Mrs. Stevens was born in Scranton, Penn., on July 26, 1929. She was married in April of 1950 to Lloyd Stevens, a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy. Residents of Stuart, Florida from 1960 until 2006, Mrs. Stevens and her husband moved to Winder in August 2006. Mary trusted Jesus as her Savior in July of 2009.
Mrs. Stevens was preceded in death by her husband, CPO Lloyd Stevens, USN; her sister, Ellen Kuhlman; her brother, Jack Conway; her parents, Jack Conway and Irene Sullivan Conway; and her only grandchild, Sgt. Jonathan Stevens, USMC.
Mrs. Stevens is survived by her son, John F. Stevens, and his wife, Connie, both of Winder; a niece, Diana Turgeon, North Pole, Alaska; nephews, Donnie Michelin, South Florida, and Darrell Michelin, North Carolina.
The details for a future memorial service are pending at this time. Mrs. Stevens will be interred, alongside her husband, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
