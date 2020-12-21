WINDER - Mary Ellen Cowart, 66, Winder, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Mrs. Cowart was born March 9, 1954 in Duluth to the late J. D. and Elizabeth Craig Bryan. She was preceded by her husband, Harold D. Cowart Sr.; and sister, Jennifer Holland. Mrs. Cowart was a member of Oak Grove Independent Baptist Church and was employed as a secretary at Liquidation Mart in Winder.
Surviving are children, Jennifer Nicole (Tim) Cyran, Gainesville, Harold D. (Rachel) Cowart Jr., Roopville, and Amanda Ellen (Tim) Chadwick, Talking Rock; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Angela Vandiver, Oakwood, Ben Day, Carrollton, and Beverly Steed, Fruithurst, Alabama.
Funeral service: Monday, December 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Robbie Black and Harold Cowart Jr. officiating. Interment to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In