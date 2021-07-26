DULUTH - Mary Ellen Loner, 82, Duluth, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021.
She was a native of Winder and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Mary was a member of Appalachee Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to being a Christian and a loving homemaker to her husband, children and grandchildren. Of course the two other things you better not mess with was her Braves and her Dawgs!
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Celia Holt Hoopaugh; her husband of 36 years, Ronald David Loner; and a sister, Dorothy Sims.
She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Loner, Duluth, and Cheryl Brooks (Mike), Cumming; two grandchildren, David Brooks (Martie Jo), Cleveland, and Kristen Thomas (Bradley), Cumming; and eight great-grandchildren, Anthony, Caleb, Cheyenne, Brady, Remington, Isaac, Liam and Jack.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. and Monday, July 26, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Mary’s memory.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
