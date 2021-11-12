COMMERCE - Mary Evelyn Fitzpatrick, 85, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was born October 8, 1936, in Morganton, North Carolina, the daughter of the late William and Catherine McCooey Sloan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cyril Thomas “C.T.” Fitzpatrick; daughter, Mary Doran; and two brothers Bill Sloan and Al Sloan.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a homemaker and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Athens, she also was a member of the Stone Mountain Lady’s Golf Club, Mystery Valley Lady’s Golf Club and the Georgia Cancer Society Golf Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Fitzpatrick Blanton and her husband Stacy, Jefferson; son-in-law, David Doran, Gainesville; grandchildren, Shannon Blanton, Ryan Blanton, Stephanie Rindfleish and her husband Josh, Kevin Doran, and Caitlin Louderback and her husband, Shannon Austin; great-grandchild, Charlotte Rindfleish; and nephews, Stephen and Joseph Fitzpatrick and Bear Sloan.
Funeral Mass: Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church with Father Michael Revak officiating, with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Mrs. Evelyn’s extended family at Brookside for the loving care you provided.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online Condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
