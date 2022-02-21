Mary Evlyn Weaver Pound, 92, died at home, at Rosewood Farm in Jackson County, on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
She was born August 24, 1929 in South Bend, Indiana to Lawrence Earnest Bowser and Elise Meyer Hight.
After attending a year of college at Indiana University she married Richard Jacob Weaver in 1949. After several moves, they, with their four children, finally settled in Jackson County in 1968 and this became Evlyn’s forever home. After divorcing in 1975, Evlyn married Colonel Merritt Pound on February 17, 1984. Merritt brought an Athens heritage to her and Georgia Football became a priority. They never missed a game.
She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and longtime member of the Athens Country Club.
Her greatest loves were her children, Merritt, her beloved sister, Virginia, and farming.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Merritt Bloodworth Pound; son-in-law, Robert Bruce Hollett; sister, Virginia Word; and son, Richard Weaver II.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Elizabeth Hollett, Susan Lea Hawn (Walter) and Nancy Elise Gaultney (Mark); daughter-in-law, Paula Weaver; step-son, Merritt Pound III; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one niece.
Graveside service: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Farm, 374 Wits End, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 25, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please hug your family and donate to the charity of your choice.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
