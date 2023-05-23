HULL - Mary Frances “Vicky” Heath, 80, Hull, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Mary was born in Cave Spring, to the late Thomas E. and Frances Dempsey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hoyt Heath; her brother, Thomas E. Dempsey Jr.; her sister, Betty Marcus; and brother-in-law, James Robert “Bob” Crawford.
She is survived by her three sons, Edward (Heather) Heath, Carlton, Michael (Beth) Heath, Carlton, and Benjamin (Kim) Heath, Bogart; her five grandsons, William, Beau, Evan, Brady and Jackson; her sisters, Joan Crawford, Newnan, and Reba (Gerald) Lindsey, Rome; her sister-in-law, Reatha Dempsey, Cave Spring; and many very beloved nieces and nephews.
Mary enjoyed her early life in her hometown of Cave Spring, with her family. She married Bobby Heath in 1964 at which time they moved to Athens, and then to Hull, shortly thereafter.
In addition to having her sons, she and Bobby co-founded and co-owned Power and Heath Produce in Athens, with Mike Power for many years. She was a hard-working Mom and wife until her retirement in later years. After her retirement she loved to read and help her family. While Mary wasn’t able to attend church in her later years, she loved the Lord and told her family often how good He has been to her throughout her years.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Cave Spring.
Lord and Stephens, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
