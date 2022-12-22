COLBERT - Mary Gloria "Fatty" McElroy, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Born on August 23, 1932, in Colbert to the late John R. and Ellie Collins McElroy, she was the 10th out of 12 children and was a twin to Robert “Humming” McElroy. She was a long-time member of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Belk’s Corporation after 22 years of service as a customer service representative.
After retiring, she spent most of her time doing crafts and spending time with her family. She was a woman that loved her family and friends and was loved by anyone that knew her. She always had a story to tell to anyone that would take time and listen. She enjoyed reminiscing of her time as a child working on the family farm and would share those stories religiously.
Survivors include her loving sister, Frances McElroy; her daughters, Vickie (John) Eubanks, Winder, and Inya (Butch) Russell, Comer; son, Clay McElroy, Carlton; daughter-in-law, Louise McElroy, Bogart; grandchildren, Travis McElroy, Bakersville, California, Preston Russell, Comer, Casey (Jason) Luke, Comer, Tiffany (David) Beckstein, Dacula, Millisa Eubanks, Louisville, Kentucky, Asa (Kimberly) McElroy, Carlton, and Ian (Sara) McElroy, Hull; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Randy McElroy; her parents, John and Ellie; and her siblings, James McElroy, Thomas McElroy, Corrie McElroy Sinclair, Rose Lee Cape, Catherine Davis, Cornelia Gideon, Sam McElroy, Rufus McElroy, Ruth Pace, and her twin, Robert “Humming” McElroy.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Hampton House, Colbert, and Agape Hospice Care for taking such good care of our Mother, making this transition easier for everyone.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Graveside service: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Adams officiating.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In