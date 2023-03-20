Mary Greenwood Nash passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 following a period of declining health.
She had lived most of her life in Barrow County and was a daughter of the late Ed and Margaret Williamson Greenwood. Mrs. Nash was preceded by her husband of 63 years, Gene Nash; daughter, Pam Burel; sons, Greg Nash and Tracy Nash; and a grandson, Shannon Montgomery.
She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and was employed by the Barrow County Board of Education Food Service.
Surviving are daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and Garvin Marsh, Winder, and Melanie Nash, Jefferson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Nash, Winder; son-in-law, Ernest Burel, Auburn; seven grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Grover Greenwood, Tennessee.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Richard Cole officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
