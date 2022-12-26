GILLSVILLE - Mary Harris Parson, 91, Gillsville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Mrs. Parson was born on February 23, 1931 in Gillsville, to the late Joe and Pearl Peppers Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamertine Parson; sisters, Ollie Savage, Margie Sanders, Ruby Harris and Willie Jean Owensby; and brother, Jerry Harris.
Mrs. Parson was a member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church. She was retired from Craven's Pottery, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and Kenny Crumley, Gillsville, and Jan and Steve Parks, Lula; son and daughter-in-law, Keith "Bull" Parson and Nicole Parson, Gillsville; sister, Ruth Parson, Gillsville; brothers, William Harris, Gillsville, John Harris, Gillsville, Howard Harris, Gillsville, and James Harris, Lula; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to extended their gratitude to Mrs. Parson's caregiver, Apryl Carroll.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Silver Shoals Baptist Church with the Revs. Mike Irvin and Jason Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Barrett officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 26, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Silver Shoals Baptist Church, 939 Antioch Road, Lula, Georgia 30554.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
