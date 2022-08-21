DANIELSVILLE - Mary Helen Gordon Watson, 89, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Watson was born in Danielsville on December 6, 1932, daughter of the late Webb Gordon and the late Pascal Hilley Gordon. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Watson Jr.; brothers, Woodrow Gordon and Douglas Gordon; and sister, Hazel Cleveland.
Survivors include her son, Randy Watson, Danielsville; daughter, Alice Faye Hutcherson, Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Patricia Segars, Danielsville; grandchildren, Melinda Watson Senter (Tim), Kristi Watson Martin (Shane), Brandy Watson Hendricks, Zachary Hutcherson (Sarah), Randylee Watson and Russell Hutcherson (Sarah); nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
