Mary Helen Walls Bond, 84, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
She was born September 3, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Lorine Walls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bond; a brother, Larry Walls; and two sisters, Dianne Bishop and Joyce Huff.
Mrs. Bond is survived by her daughter, Connie Thomason (Tommy); son, Lamar Bond (Pam); three grandchildren, Shannon Bennett (Chris), Elliott Bond (Lacie) and Ethan Bond; four great-grandchildren, Cruz Bennett, Mason Bennett (Ashleigh), Kaylee Bond and Eason Bond; siblings, David Walls (Brenda), Hull, Barbara Gipson, Carnesville, Eugene Walls, Hull, and Deborah Riddleberger (Ken), Jefferson.
Her passion was camping and gospel singing. She and her husband organized and hosted many family reunions and enjoyed getting together with his many cousins, nephews and nieces. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Graveside service: Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Bethel Holiness Church Cemetery in Ila with the Rev. Tracy Gipson officiating. Pallbearers will be Cruz Bennett, Mason Bennett, Elliott Bond, Ethan Bond, Trent Holman and Mark Gipson.
Family to receive friends:Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the cemetery. Masks are required for both the visitation and the service.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
