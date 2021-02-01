COMER - Mary Hitchcock Smith, 81, Comer, died on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Daughter of the late Crawford and Nellie Freeman Hitchcock, Mary was a lifelong resident of Madison County. She was a member of Comer United Methodist Church and a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed traveling, camping, trout fishing, and most of all, taking care of her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Calvin Smith; two children, Danny (Patti) Smith and Renee (David) Moon; four grandchildren, Michelle (Jonathan) Sinyard, Mandy (Matthew) Hinkley, Parker Moon and Kendell Moon; three great-grandchildren, Caitlin Sinyard, Bailey Grace Sinyard and Savannah Hinkley; and her brother, William (Nina) Hitchcock.
Private services will be held with interment at Comer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to TJ and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Ga. 30635.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
