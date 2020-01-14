WINDER - Mary Howington Page, 97, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Mrs. Page was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Page is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Mr. J.B. Page; parents, Charles and Pearl Tolbert Howington; brothers, Gordon, Jake, Howard, Stoy and Robert Howington; sisters, Osee Ginn, Zelma Wood, Claudine Howington, Auzelle Wall and Emma Robinson.
Mrs. Page is survived by her son, Stanley (Linda) Page, Winder; daughters, Sandra Mingus and Susan Treadwell (Frank Giles), Winder; five grandchildren, Connie Moreshead, Brian and Clay Mingus, Page Ratliff and Ashley Goodwin; six great-grandchildren, Lindsay and Logan Bradley, Mason and Mia Mingus, MacKinsey Moreshead and Jonson Hughes; she is also survived by a host of special nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church with Clay Mingus and Dick Howington officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Mary Page to the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
