COMMERCE - Mary Imogene Davis McCollum Childs Wright, 92, Commerce, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Brookside.
Mrs. Wright was born in Lavonia to the late Mac Authur and Ilone Brock Davis. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce and was retired from Regions Bank. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husbands, Leo McCollum, Norman Childs and William “Bill” Wright; and a grandson, Kevin Garrison.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughter, Janice Garrison, Commerce; son, Tim McCollum, Toccoa; grandchildren, Shell Garrison Withers, LeeAnn Chisom, Kimberly Fiscus, Paige Watson and Stevie Garrison; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Commerce with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
