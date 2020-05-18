COVINGTON - Mary Jane Clark Sims, 62, Covington, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born in Winder to the late Jewell and Mary Nell Clark.
Jane was full of life and laughter. One of five siblings, she grew up in Hoschton, where love of family was always a driving force in her life. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in this world. She loved going to concerts and spending time with her daughter and daughter in love. Her son was the apple of her eye and made her so proud. Jane believed her grandchildren were the sunshine during the day and that they hung the stars at night. Her grandpups were also so incredibly special to her, and she loved having them around. She loved to travel and explore new places with her husband and family.
Jane had an incredibly special bond with all her sisters, and she loved it when they were all together. Jane loved to cook, and her biscuits and cornbread were truly legendary among her family. Christmas was Jane’s favorite time of the year and decorating started the day after Halloween. Jane wanted nothing more in this world than to have her family all together, loving one another and being happy.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Clark.
Jane is survived by her husband of 23 years, Tony Sims; her son, Emmett Robinson; daughter, Emily Robinson; daughter in love, Marley Robinson; her grandchildren, Josie and Sadie Robinson; great-grandchildren, Bella and Evalena Robinson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce Mason, Cathy and Wendell Martin, and Kim and Wayne Samples; and an abundance of family and friends.
Arrangements for a celebration of life will be made at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at give.choa.org.
