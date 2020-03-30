COMMERCE - Mary Jane Strickland Williamson, 86, Commerce, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Williamson was born on April 30, 1933 in Danielsville to the late Clemon and Texie Mae Hill Strickland. Mrs. Williamson was retired from Reliance and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williamson was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Kitchens; second husband, Kenneth Williamson; brothers, J.B, Paul, Coyle, Marvin, Frank, Jim, Bob and L.T.; and sister, Ida Mae Ramsey.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Thompson (Nelson), Commerce, and Peggy Lewis (Wayne), Athens; step-daughter, Nancy Drye (Jim), Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Anne Jackson, Danielsville; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC and the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp banning all gatherings of 10 or more people, services for Mrs. Williamson are being planned accordingly to comply with this order.
Graveside service: Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. James Dumas officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
