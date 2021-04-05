WINDER - Mary Jean “MJ” Cheek, 86, Winder, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.
She was a native of Stephens County and a graduate of Stephens County High School. MJ retired as a waitress working many years for David’s Fine Food. She was an avid reader.
MJ was preceded in death by her parents, W. Thomas and Susie Taylor Addison; her husband of 30 years, Billy Swain Cheek; and 12 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a son, Mike Cheek (Wanda), Winder; a daughter, Cynthia Thomas (Bucky), Braselton; two grandchildren, Jeannie Cheek and Michaela Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Anna Cheek, Ethan and Whitney Harris and Addisyn Mae Pugh; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Daisy.
Graveside service: Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rick Addison officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
