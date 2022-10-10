Mary Jo Wilkins, 83, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Mary Jo was born in Atlanta, in 1939 to the late Murpha Bud Ripley and Adah Pearl Ripley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene Wilkins; and mother, Helen Ripley.
After her mother, Adah, died prematurely, her father, Murpha, married Helen.
Mary Jo was raised in Decatur. She was a loyal employee at Avon. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader, crocheter and gardener. She was an active member of Hoschton United Methodist Church. She had a very kind heart and treated every day as a blessing.
Mary Jo is survived by two sisters, Margie Hetherington and Jan (Dave) Garmon; four children, PJ Gravitt, Doug Beam (Lawanda), Scott Beam (Connie) and Jeff Beam (Elizabeth); five grandchildren, Lee Hayes (Shannon), Paula Powers (Bryan), Cristina Martin (Tony), Austin Beam (Samantha) and Zachary Beam (Jeanette); 10 great-grandchildren, Wesley, AJ, Ethan, Kailey, Brady, Maggie, Jaylen, Maddie, Max and Colton; as well as many surviving nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families. She was devoted to her children and family, who were the joy of her life.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Hoschton United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hoschton United Methodist Church, 12 Mulberry Street, Hoschton, Ga. 30548
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In