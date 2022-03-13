WINDER - Mary K. Sheats, 82, Winder, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022.
She was a lifetime member of the Winder First Christian Church where she was active for many years in the Christian Women’s Fellowship Group. Mary K. graduated from Winder-Barrow High School, obtained her Bachelors of Science from North Georgia College and her Masters from the University of Georgia. She worked for the Gwinnett County School System as a media specialist and also worked with Barrow County Schools as a media clerk. Mary K. was an avid reader and loved gardening at her home where she was born and spent her entire life.
Mary K. was preceded in death by her parents, James “Skinny” Sheats and Doris Hardigree Sheats.
She is survived by her brother, John Sheats (Sue), Winder; three nephews, Reed Sheats (Holly) and Rory Sheats, all of Winder, and Griffin Sheats (Betty), Atlanta; two great-nephews, Luke and Tate Sheats, Winder; and three cousins, Scott Hardigree (Nancy) and Claire Slovenec (Frank), all of Hartwell, and Tom Hardigree (Kathy), Clarkesville.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Cheryl Cloar officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is thankful for her faithful caregivers – Mary Daniel, Paulette Hill, Ella Watson, Liz Campbell, Bonnie McCollum and Juanita Jennings.
Donations in Mary K.’s memory may be made to the Winder First Christian Church or to Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
