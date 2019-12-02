DANIELSVILLE - Mary Kathryn Temple Culberson, 86, Danielsville, died November 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Perry D. and Elizabeth McEwen Temple. Kathryn lived the majority of her life in Danielsville, Madison County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer McClellan (Mac) Culberson; and two brothers William Temple and James Temple.
Kathryn is survived by one brother, Charles P. (Junne) Temple; four children, David Culberson, Gayle Davis, Karen (Mike) Martin, and Perry (Tracy) Culberson; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Lord and Stephens Funeral Home Chapel in Danielsville. Pastor Calvin Ward of Danielsville presided. Her remains were laid to rest in the Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Athens, next to her husband Mac.
Memorial donations can be made to Danielsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Danielsville, Ga. 30633-0145, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601, or the website alz.org. Scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on donate.
