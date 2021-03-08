altmiller

Mary Kaufman Altmiller, 81, wife of the late James Benjamin Altmiller, died Friday, March 5, 2021.

Born in Louisville, Ken., she was the daughter of the late Arthur Roger Kaufman and Lee Frances Bratten Kaufman; and mother to the late Patricia Lynne Altmiller Hester and James Roger Altmiller.

Mrs. Altmiller retired from Safeco Insurance after 10 years.

Survivors include her two children, Debra Harms (John) and Thomas Joseph Altmiller (Carol); six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 7-13

