NICHOLSON - Mary L. Blakley Jones, 76, Nicholson, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Jones was born in Chandler, Okla. to the late Harlie and Lola Sutton Blakley. Mrs. Jones was a food service manager, a member of Antioch United Methodist Church, and was an adventurous traveler with the Mus’Gos. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen Jones.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Jones (Jack McGarry), Hackettstown, N.J. and Susan Jones (Tyler Smith) of Reno, Nev.; brother, Earl Ray Blakley, Ft. Worth, Texas; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. from the Antioch United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marshall Brunner officiating. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Antioch United Methodist Church, The National MS Society and The Salvation Army.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
