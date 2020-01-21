DANIELSVILLE - Mary Lane Sanders, 92, affectionately known as Mawmaw, Danielsville, passed away on January 14, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Jessie and Clara Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Paul Sanders; siblings, Roberta Hardman, Seward Adams and Masaline Adams; granddaughter, Tammy Sartain, and a great-great-grandson, Greyson Knox Duncan. Mrs. Sanders was a member of Union Baptist Church.
Funeral service: Friday, January 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Owensby and Pastor Scott Adams officiating. Pallbearers are Adam Seagraves, Sean Hunter, Jacob Hunter, Tim Parsons, Kyle Sartain, and Xavier Duncan. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include daughters, Cherrol Slaton (George) and Susan Moon (Joe); grandchildren, Tracy Behrndt (Tim), Kristy Hunter (Sean), Josh Seagraves (Miranda) and Adam Seagraves (Katy); 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Flowers are accepted or you may make donations to the Union Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, 2900 Hwy. 106, Hull, Ga. 30646.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
