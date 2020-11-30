JEFFERSON - Mary Lea Brown Moore, 78, Jefferson, formerly of Wytheville, Virginia, entered into rest Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Mrs. Moore was born in Fairlawn, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest Ross Brown and the late Edna Yeatts Brown. Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Radford College where she received her Bachelors Degree and was a retired educator, having taught school for 42 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore is preceded by a son, Charles Ross Moore.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charles Oewel Moore, Jefferson; one son, Scott Moore and his wife Beth, Jefferson; two grandchildren, Anna Moore and Sarah Moore, Jefferson; and one sister, Ann Boling of Denver, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held by the family in Virginia.
