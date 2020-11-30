moore

JEFFERSON - Mary Lea Brown Moore, 78, Jefferson, formerly of Wytheville, Virginia, entered into rest Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Mrs. Moore was born in Fairlawn, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest Ross Brown and the late Edna Yeatts Brown. Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Radford College where she received her Bachelors Degree and was a retired educator, having taught school for 42 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore is preceded by a son, Charles Ross Moore.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charles Oewel Moore, Jefferson; one son, Scott Moore and his wife Beth, Jefferson; two grandchildren, Anna Moore and Sarah Moore, Jefferson; and one sister, Ann Boling of Denver, Colorado.

A memorial service will be held by the family in Virginia.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 29-December 5

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.