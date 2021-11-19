JEFFERSON - Mary Lee Hutchins Hunter, 82, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Mrs. Hunter was a daughter of the late William Thomas Hutchins and the late Lizzie Mae Cowart Hutchins, was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, and was retired from the textile and retail industry. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hunter is preceded in death by her husband, Seth Edward Hunter.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Hunter, Jefferson, and Timothy Hunter, Nicholson; sister, Mildred Parson, Maysville; two grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Danny Ashworth officiating.
Visitation will take place at the graveside.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
