MAYSVILLE - Mary Lee Meeks, 88, Maysville, died Friday, February 17, 2023.

Mrs. Meeks was born in Jefferson to the late Benjamin and Eldoma Seabolt Thompson. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Meeks was preceded in death by her husband, James Meeks.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always there when anyone needed her. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community of Maysville.

Mrs. Meeks is survived by her son, Mark Edward Meeks (Alice), Hartwell; daughter, Rae Lee Standridge (Billy), Maysville; brother, Benny Thompson, Nicholson; granddaughters, Holly Phelps and Heather Blackwell; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Monday, February 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. graveside at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Wade Lott officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 19-25

