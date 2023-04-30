JEFFERSON - Mary " Linda" Hewell, 86, Jefferson, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Mrs.Hewell was born in Atlanta, to the late Charles and Elizabeth Winn Swick .
Survivors include her sons, Joe Hewell and his wife Teresa, Jefferson, and Bill Hewell, Cherry Log; grandchildren, Jason Hewell and wife Stacey, and Eric Hewell and wife Ashlin, all of Jefferson, and Jared Hewell, Euharlee; and great-grandchildren, Madison Hewell, Emersyn Hewell, Coleson Hewell and Kinsley Hewell.
Linda led a distinguished career in the addiction/recovery field and was prominent with SECAD. She was the recipient of many awards including the 2011 Bernard Carter Humanitarian Award, and the status of lifetime Counselor Emeritus. Linda had a long and successful career with Peachford of Atlanta and Laurelwood of Gainesville, where her dedication and work in recovery changed the lives of many people. Linda will be greatly missed.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 3,2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Booher officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Angel House of Georgia at Angelhouseofgeorgia.org, and Acceptance Recovery Center at arc-ga.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In