COLBERT - Our beloved mother, Mary Linda Murray, 84, Colbert, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Marvin C. Smith and Mary Lucille Ginn Smith. She was of the Baptist faith, attended East Athens Baptist Church and was a kindergarten teacher for many years at Athens Christian School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband, Roger F. Murray; brothers, Marvin Jr., Bobbie, Jerry and Jimmy Smith; sons-in-law, Lamar Palmer and Wayne Uzzel.

Survivors include her children, Debra (Eddie) Freeman, Donna Palmer, Denise Uzzel and Mary Delyn Bailey; 12 grandchildren, Erin F. Greer (Nick), Grayson Freeman, Will Palmer (Chelsea), Dan Palmer (Melissa), Hannah P. Bugh (DJ), Colton Palmer, Callie Palmer, Mallory Uzzel, Abbey U. Burbach (Nick), Houston Uzzel, Mary Jes B. Wilson (Andrew) and Connor Bailey (Cassidy); six great-grandchildren, Caden Bailey, Ben Palmer, Hamilton Bugh, Rhett Sharp, Lily Palmer and Mary Paige Wilson; sister, Carolyn Craft, South Carolina; and many more loving family members and friends.

Graveside service: Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Nathan Palmer officiating.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home East Chapel.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

