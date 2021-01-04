LAWRENCEVILLE - Mary Littleton Holbrook, 78, Lawrenceville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winton Cecil Holbrook; daughter, Gail Heath; and son, Tommy Porter.

She is survived by her son, Robert Porter and wife Leanne; grandchildren. Miranda Allen, Ashley Sutz, Amber Longo, Matthew Porter, Joshua Porter and Brooks Foxworth; and great-grandchildren, Mckayla Longo, Gavin Parker, Garrett Parker, Kendall Porter, Olivia Longo and Savannah Sutz; and numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral service: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.

Family to receive friends and family: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville Chapel, 770-963-2411, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 3-9

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.