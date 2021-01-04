LAWRENCEVILLE - Mary Littleton Holbrook, 78, Lawrenceville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winton Cecil Holbrook; daughter, Gail Heath; and son, Tommy Porter.
She is survived by her son, Robert Porter and wife Leanne; grandchildren. Miranda Allen, Ashley Sutz, Amber Longo, Matthew Porter, Joshua Porter and Brooks Foxworth; and great-grandchildren, Mckayla Longo, Gavin Parker, Garrett Parker, Kendall Porter, Olivia Longo and Savannah Sutz; and numerous extended family and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.
Family to receive friends and family: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville Chapel, 770-963-2411, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
