LAWRENCEVILLE - Mary Littleton Holbrook, 78, Lawrenceville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winton Cecil Holbrook; daughter, Gail Heath; and son, Tommy Porter.
She is survived by her son, Robert Porter and wife Leanne; grandchildren, Miranda Allen, Ashley Sutz, Amber Longo, Matthew Porter, Joshua Porter and Brooks Foxworth; great- grandchildren, Mckayla Longo, Gavin Parker, Garrett Parker, Kendall Porter, Olivia Longo and Savannah Sutz; and numerous extended family and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.
Visitation for family: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that the funeral service and visitation be limited to family only.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, “A Family Company,” 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046,770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
