Mary Lou Booth Parham, 92, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Comer Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Parham was born in Oglethorpe County to the late Erla Buford and Edna Estelle Brown Booth and lived most of her life in Comer. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Hull.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Fred Parham; son, John David Booth; brothers, George Booth and Talmadge Booth; and sisters, Wilma Drake and Hilda White.
She is survived by her daughter, Lydia Chandler and her husband, Wayne, Danielsville; brother, Henry Booth and his wife, Carol, Winterville; sister, Bobbie Coile and her husband, Calvin, Comer; grandchildren, Colton Chandler, Camille Harper and her husband, Donnie, and Colby Chandler and his wife, Christina, all of Danielsville; and great-grandchild, Chandler Harper, Danielsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church with the Reverends Billy Owensby and Mike Sarna officiating. Burial will follow in Vineyard Creek Cemetery in Comer. Pallbearers will be Colton Chandler, Colby Chandler, Donnie Harper, Wayne Booth, Curtis Drake and Ken Smith.
Gathering of family and friends: Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 2900 Hwy. 106 S., Hull, Ga. 30646.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
