Mary Louise Bell, 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Boyd Kidd and Lola Mae Kidd. Mrs. Bell retired from Reliance Electric and was a member of Meadow Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Wallace Bell; grandson, Caylob Adams; two brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include four daughters, Dianne Parham (Larry), Dorothy Ginn, Linda Swaims (Moss) and Susan Daniel (Kenneth); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Mrs. Bell’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Ryan, David, Scott, Craig, Tyler, Blake and two honorary pallbearers, Grady and Breeze.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will also receive friends Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 2 until 7 p.m. at Mrs. Bell’s home, 2193 Spring Circle, Comer, Ga. 30629.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
