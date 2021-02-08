ROYSTON - Mary Louise Bowen Cheek, 75, Royston, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mrs. Cheek was born in Royston on November 23, 1945, daughter of the late Charlie Barrett Bowen and the late Bertie Lee Bond Bowen. She was a head teller having retired from Pinnacle Bank and was a substitute teacher and volunteer at Ila Elementary School. Mrs. Cheek was also an active member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church in Danielsville, Ga.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bennings Cheek; and brother, James Bowen Sr.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Nichole Cheek, Royston; daughter and son-in-law, Christa and Kent Pearson, Athens; grandsons, Mason Pearson and Carson Cheek; brothers, Jerry Bowen, Danielsville, and Larry Bowen, Royston; and sister, Frances Kirk, Danielsville.
A private service for Mrs. Cheek will be held in the Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Rev. Dwayne Dickerson officiating. A public graveside service will be held in the New Hope Worship Center Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Mrs. Cheek will lie in state at Pruitt Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ila Elementary School at P.O. Box 48, Ila, Ga. 30647.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
